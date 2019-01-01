Senegal's Amadou Sagna sets fastest U20 World Cup goal record
Sagna scored for the Young Lions of Teranga after just 9.6 seconds of the clash to set the record for the fastest goal ever in the U20 World Cup.
The previous fastest goal on record came in 1985 against Canada, when Nigeria’s Monday Odiaka found the net in just 14 seconds.
🌍 World, meet Amadou Sagna, scorer of the earliest goal in #U20WC history.— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 23, 2019
The 🇸🇳 Senegal forward's goal v Tahiti clocked in at 9.6 seconds, surpassing Monday Odiaka who scored in 14 seconds in 1985 ⏱
What a start to Poland 2019 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/0jtwu3zNt0
After his record-breaking feat, the 19-year-old Cayor Foot star scored two more goals to wrap up his hat-trick at Arena Lublin to help Senegal to a flying start in Poland.
Joseph Koto's boys next face Colombia on May 26 in Lublin.