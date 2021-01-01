Selangor sign Ghanaian players to reserve team on loan

The Selangor reserve team has been bolstered by the arrival of two young Ghanian players, who joined on loan.

FC have reportedly signed two players from Ghanaian side Accra Lions to their reserve team, according to the African club.

In a social media posting made on Monday, the Ghanaian second tier side announced that 20-year old striker George Attram and 19-year old defender Jordan Ayimbila have joined the Red Giants on loan with immediate effect. A photo of the duo at Selangor's training centre was also included.

Striker George Attram and defender Jordan Ayimbila will join Malaysian giants Selangor FC on loan with immediate effect.... Posted by Accra Lions Football Club on Monday, 18 January 2021

"The cooperation with Selangor is part of our strategy to develop Accra Lions into a globally recognized brand. Football in Asia is a fast growing industry. It’s a good moment to leave our footprint there," team manager Ishmael Hamidu was quoted as saying.

Article continues below

More teams

Very little is currently known of Attram and Ayimbila, but it is believed that they will be prepared for a future as Selangor first team players in the Malaysia Super League.

The impetus behind move can be gleaned from the German connection at the two sides. Selangor's head coach Karsten Neitzel and technical director Michael Feichtenbeiner, and Accra boss Rainer Kraft are all German nationals.

Whereas for Selangor 2, it is believed that the duo's arrival will see them play with one more foreign player than they did in 2020. Last season, they only fielded one import player, Bajram Nebihi even though teams can sign a maximum of four foreigners in the Malaysian second tier. Nebihi has since left the club.