Satiananthan: 'Terengganu players ran everywhere while my men simply walked around'

Selangor fell to their third league defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to Terengganu on Friday after conceding a late own goal.

head coach B. Satiananthan has slammed his charges' performance following their 1-0 defeat away to FC, in their matchday 15 Super League encounter on Friday.

The only goal of the match was scored in injury time, when midfielder Sarkunan Krishnansamy deflected a cross into the back of his own net.

Satiananthan did not mince his words in the post-match press conference, slamming his men's inability to put in a decent shift in the encounter.

"Congratulations to Terengganu for winning the match. They deserve to win it, it wasn't due to luck; they did more running while my men looked as if they thought they could win the match by simply walking around. My team kept losing the ball too, unlike Terengganu, which subsequently led to fatigue in the final 20 minutes.

"No one else apart from Ifedayo (striker Ifedayo Olusegun) went in the box... and they did not make enough crosses, while the national team players were below par. This is our worst performance [of the season]. We made very few combination plays and kept losing the ball against Terengganu's fluid foreign players.

"I don't blame Sarkunan [alone] for the own goal, it was everyone's fault. They were stupid for losing the ball in the midle of the pitch which then led to the goal," explained the former Felda United boss.

