Seko Fofana grabs assist as Troost-Ekong-less Udinese beat SPAL

The Ivory Coast international played a key role to help the White and Blacks return to winning ways at Stadio Paolo Mazza

Seko Fofana provided an assist to help secure a 3-0 victory over in Thursday’s game.

The international was afforded his 20th league start in the encounter and delivered an impressive performance to help his side clinch all three points.

After securing victory against , the White and Blacks then played out a draw with before bouncing back to winning ways at Stadio Paolo Mazza.

Rodrigo De Paul opened the scoring for Luca Gotti’s men with only 18 minutes into the game before Stefano Okaka Chuka doubled the lead in the 35th minute.

With nine minutes left to play, Kevin Lasagna made it three for the White and Blacks after receiving a sumptuous assist from Fofana.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international featured for 90 minutes before he was replaced by Marco Ballarini.

international William Troost-Ekong, who has made 26 appearances for Udinese in this campaign, was an unused substitute in the encounter.

With the result, the Stadio Friuli outfit are now 14th on the league table, five places above the relegation zone after gathering 35 points from 31 games.

Fofana has played 29 games for Udinese this season across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing seven assists.

The midfielder has been with the White and Blacks since 2016 when he joined the side from Premier League club for a fee of £2.5 million.

The Paris FC and Lorient academy graduate will hope to continue his consistent form in their next league game.

Troost-Ekong, meanwhile, will look forward to playing a part and make his 26th Serie A appearance this season against on Sunday.