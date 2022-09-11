'See you soon' - Ronaldo criticised for meeting with controversial psychologist Peterson

- Ronaldo posted picture of pair on Instagram
- Peterson has aired contentious views in the past
- Meeting has been criticised on social media
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has posted a photograph of himself and Peterson with the caption: "Nice to see you my friend #seeyousoon".
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Peterson was suspended from Twitter for dead-naming transgender actor Elliot Page in June. He has also attracted criticism for his comments on the Covid-19 vaccine and feminism in the past.
THE VERDICT:
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? On the pitch, Manchester United are next in action away at FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday.