Sebastien Migne: I hope Victor Wanyama will do Kenya proud in the Uefa Champions League final

Wanyama is set to join the Kenyan squad in France after the conclusion of Saturday's European showdown

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne, his players Aboud Omar and Johanna Omollo have wished captain Victor Wanyama all the best for the Uefa final.

Wanyama's Hotspur and will clash in this highly anticipated encounter at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, .

“This match is big for . All the fans will be very proud to see a Kenyan in the final and I hope that Victor will do the country proud,” Migné told Football Kenya Federation in .

“I like buying books. During the Fifa Congress, I bought two, one on Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham's manager) and one on Jurgen Klopp (the Liverpool manager). It is interesting that they are both in the final and I am looking forward to it.

Here's what Wanyama's teammates had to say to motivate their skipper.

“You are about to realize a dream every footballer would like to accomplish. We are fully behind you and we wish you all the best,” said midfielder Omollo.

“Kenya is behind you, captain. Here in the camp, we will be watching the final, and our hope is that you will get a positive result,” said defender Omar.

At the camp, Migne already has the following players: Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Philemon Otieno, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, Johanna Omollo, Dennis Odhiambo, John Avire and Masud Juma.

Two friendly matches have been organised for Harambee Stars; one against Madagascar on June 7 in Paris and the second against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15 in Madrid.

Kenya will kick off their Afcon campaign on June 23 against before facing on June 27. They end their Group C campaign against on July 1.

All the matches for Kenya will be played at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.