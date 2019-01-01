Scott Parker reveals 'inspirational' Alex Ferguson message

The new Cottagers manager has the support of one of football's most successful managers after taking over the reins

Scott Parker has revealed that Alex Ferguson sent him an "inspirational" message after he was appointed caretaker manager.

The 38-year-old was placed in temporary charge of the Cottagers on Thursday following the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri, who had spent less than four months in charge of the club.

Parker, who ended his playing career at Craven Cottage in 2017, takes over with Fulham 10 points away from safety with just 10 games remaining.

Far from feeling daunted by the size of the task, Parker is relishing the opportunity to turn things around and knows he can call on the legendary former manager for advice.

"I don't have many friends but the phone was pinging," he said. "I had some amazing texts.

"Sir Alex [Ferguson] text me late last night, which was incredible. He wrote a detailed message on how he sees things. It was inspirational.

First session



Take a look at the best of the pics as Scott Parker took training as Caretaker Manager for the first time: https://t.co/ZflXsWlum3 pic.twitter.com/BxG9amZDMS — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 1, 2019

"There were loads in touch congratulating me. As a young manager, it's great to have them behind you.

"I've worked with so many managers, and each have good and bad facets. I've built a philosophy of how I want to play, but I've taken bits from each."

Parker met with the squad on Friday and challenged them to get the club's supporters back on side by delivering performances brimming with "desire and passion", starting at home to on Sunday.

"The main focus in the meeting was that there has been, for this team in the course of the last few months, a disconnect, certainly with the fans," Parker explained.

"I tried to explain there's certain things as a player you can't guarantee, but one thing you can guarantee is leaving the desire and passion on the field.

"There's a bigger picture in the work and tactics but, in this moment, I'd like the fans to look at a team that has given everything. As long as they do that the result will be a by-product."