Scott Parker managing in the Champions League?! Club Brugge set to name Englishman as manager

Scott Parker could be managing a Champions League outfit soon as Belgian giants Club Brugge are set to appoint him as their new head coach.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Club Brugge, who are the reigning champions of the Belgian Pro League, are currently struggling in fourth position in the league table, 12 points behind leaders Genk. They are considering bringing in the Englishman to replace Carl Hoefkens at the helm after he was sacked, according to HLN.

Current Denmark national team manager Kasper Hjulmand and former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard were reportedly considered for the position but neither of them responded to the club's call, after which Parker was approached.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Parker managed Bournemouth in the Premier League until August after gaining promotion. The Cherries parted ways with Parker after just four matches of the season as the club lost three of their first four games. Before Bournemouth, Parker was in charge of Fulham.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brugge qualified for the Champions League knockout stage this season as they finished above teams like Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid in their group. They face Benfica in the next round.

WHAT NEXT FOR Club Brugge? Club Brugge next take on top side Genk in a Belgian Pro League clash on January 8, and Parker could well be the man in the dugout.