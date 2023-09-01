Will Scott McTominay leave Man Utd on deadline day? Red Devils make decision on midfielder's future amid Bayern Munich & Premier League interest

Manchester United have made a decision over Scott McTominay's future at the club amid interest from Inter, Bayern Munich and Fulham.

McTominay linked with move away all summer

Scotland international still wanted on deadline day

United have made a decision over his future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic reports that United have decided to retain McTominay, at least until January. There was interest from Europe as well as the club's Premier League rivals, with Bayern opening talks earlier this summer, and Fulham seeing him as a potential replacement for Joao Palhinha, who is wanted by the Bavarian giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In addition to those three, West Ham saw a bid worth £30m ($38m) rejected earlier this summer and there appeared to be a small chance that he could still leave on the final day of the window. However, he will now continue at Old Trafford, at least until January, as manager Erik ten Hag believes he can continue to contribute, even with the club being on the verge of signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United face Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League.