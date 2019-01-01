Scotland vs Belgium: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Scotland will look to give their European Championship dreams a shot in the arm when they host unbeaten qualifying Group I leaders Belgium at Hampden Park this week.
Steve Clarke's side struggled to a home defeat against Russia to leave themselves truly adrift of the top two with half of their games complete, and know that unless they can upset the number one-ranked side in the world, their Euro 2020 hopes will take another blow.
Captain Andrew Robertson will know that his team can still reach the pancontinental tournament, of which they host several fixtures, no matter what happens in the group stage due to their Nations League showing securing them a play-off berth at the very least.
But any chance of bypassing that safety net to get there on the first chance looks tough against Roberto Martinez's men, who were a force to be reckoned with at last year's World Cup when they finished third.
|Game
|Scotland vs Belgium
|Date
|Monday, September 9
|Time
|7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on TUDN En Vivo and ESPN 3. It will not be available for streaming.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN En Vivo
|N/A
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football. It will be available for streaming on the Sky Go service.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Scotland squad
|Goalkeepers
|MacGillivray, Marshall, McLaughlin
|Defenders
|Bates, Cooper, Devlin, Mulgrew, O'Donnell, Robertson, Taylor
|Midfielders
|Armstrong, Christie, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay, Snodgrass
|Forwards
|Forrest, Fraser, McBurnie, Naismith, Phillips, Russell
Against an opponent tougher than the Russia side they slumped to defeat against, Steve Clarke will likely keep with the same starting line-up for the visit of their rivals from across the English channel.
Liverpool's Andy Robertson will skipper the side once more then, while Leeds United's Liam Cooper will likely pick up a second cap after making his long-awaited international debut last time out.
Potential Scotland starting XI: Marshall; O'Donnell, Mulgrew, Cooper, Robertson; McGinn, McGregor, McTominay; Forrest, McBurnie, Fraser.
|Position
|Belgium squad
|Goalkeepers
|Courtois, Mignolet, Sels, Van Crombrugge
|Defenders
|Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Denayer, Vertonghen, Mechele, Meunier
|Midfielders
|De Bruyne, Tielemans, Vanaken, Carrasco, Verschaeren, Januzaj, Praet, Chadli, Dendoncker
|Forwards
|Lukaku, Mertens, Origi, Benteke, Raman, Batshuayi
Having swatted aside San Marino, Roberto Martinez will still be aware of Russia breathing down the neck of his side and as such will likely look to name a strong XI to get the better of his hosts in Glasgow.
He may choose to entirely rotate his strike options up front, with Romelu Lukaku poised to lead a potential front three that could also include Dries Mertens and Christian Benteke.
Potential Belgium starting XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Tielemans, Carrasco; Benteke, Lukaku, Mertens.
Betting & Match Odds
Belgium are outstanding favourites to take the win at 2/5 with bet365. Scotland can be backed at a more distant 8/1 while the draw is available at 4/1.
Match Preview
Scotland and Steve Clarke know that their chances of avoiding an arduous play-off route to Euro 2020 are slowly thinning by the day as they prepare to face Belgium at Hampden Park on Monday.
They slipped to a poor defeat against Russia on home soil on Friday, widening the gap between them and the top two places in qualification Group I to six points with only five games to go.
With a serious reversal of fortunes needed, and against the number one side in the world no less, they still will be able to reach next year's Championships, which they will partially host, through a second channel following their Nations League performance.
Even then, however, they will find themselves in the pressure cooker of knock-out football, knowing that they would have to triumph over three quick-fire matches to make it to the final 24 nations set to compete across the continent.
Scotland had found themselves ahead against Russia thanks to John McGinn's first international goal, but the Aston Villa man admitted he'd have swapped it for the eventual win after they conceded either side of half-time, noting his nation need to find quick improvements.
"It was an amazing feeling, it's something that's been bugging me as I've scored at club level,” he stated following the defeat. "I was really keen to do it but if i could swap it now for three points, I'd do that every day of the week."
"If we're going to qualify for a major tournament we're going to have to improve and improve fast."
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez will likely look to shuffle his deck somewhat, given the talent he has at his disposal, and one man likely to be pressing for inclusion is Romelu Lukaku.
Since switching to Inter from Manchester United, the forward looks to have found a new lease of life and his international boss feels that his skills went under the radar during his time in England.
"What they miss is his outstanding trade as a goalscorer. Look at his stats. He is one of the most significant scorers at his age," Martinez previously stated before his side's win over San Marino.