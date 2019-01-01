'A change of scenery could do him good' - Schweinsteiger backs Muller for Bayern exit amid Man Utd rumours

The Germany forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as he struggles for regular game time at the Bundesliga champions

Bastian Schweinsteiger says Thomas Muller should consider a change of scenery, as the out-of-favour man continues to be linked with .

The 30-year-old Muller made his 500th appearance for the giants on Saturday, but was substituted in the second half as Bayern were smashed 5-1 away at Eintracht Frankfurt.

While those around the club have been keen to praise his contribution to Bayern’s success over the years, he is far from the regular starter he once was as Niko Kovac looks to build a more youthful attacking line-up at the Allianz Arena.

Schweinsteiger knows Muller has been wanted at United before – and he suggested he could do worse than to consider a move now.

“[Louis] Van Gaal really wanted him,” he told Bild am Sonntag. “He was always asking me, ‘What’s your friend Thomas doing?’

“He would have done us good at United back then. But Thomas was a bit younger, he did not want to leave Munich. Maybe that has changed in the meantime.

“His situation is different to mine back then. I was playing every game, then Van Gaal contacted me, I wanted to try something new.

“Thomas has often been on the bench lately, a change of scenery could do him good at the end of his career. He still has great quality.”

Muller has two goals and six assists to his name this season, despite playing 90 minutes in just two of his 15 appearances in all competitions.

But he was unable to make an impact in Bayern’s humiliation at Frankfurt, with a superb solo effort from Robert Lewandowski the sole positive for his side after Jerome Boateng’s early red card.

Manager Kovac has been coming under intense pressure, with Bayern now four points behind surprise Bundesliga leaders in fourth.

Article continues below

"I like Niko and I keep my fingers crossed for him,” Schweinsteiger said of Kovac. “He managed to win the double last year and I hope he can do it again.

"In the end, quality prevails, and I see most of the quality in Bavaria.”

Following a clash with Olympiacos on Saturday, Bayern’s next league fixture sees them take on in the first league Klassiker of the 2019-20 season.