Scholes raises Manchester United fear in 'perfect' Haaland pursuit as interest in Borussia Dortmund striker builds

The Red Devils legend would love to see the prolific Norwegian frontman at Old Trafford, but admits he could head for Manchester City

Paul Scholes fears that Manchester United could miss out on the "perfect" Erling Haaland transfer as there remains "every chance" of the Borussia Dortmund striker heading to rivals Man City.

Interest in the Norway international continues to build, with Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid also on an ever-growing list of suitors.

United have explored signing Haaland in the past, and boast the trump card of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, but securing the most sought-after signature promises to be tough - especially as big-spending neighbours are also sniffing around.

What has been said?

"He'd have a big impact," United legend Scholes has told talkSPORT 2 on Haaland's links to the Red Devils. "Do I think it's happening? I think there's every chance of [him joining City].

"I don't know, but there's that relationship with Ole that he's had in the past. We all know how good he is, although I heard this morning that he hasn't scored in six games which is a little bit worrying for him.

"Look, Man United are desperate for a No 9, an all-out centre-forward. Haaland would be the perfect choice, of course he would. There are another couple of players out there who would do that job as well.

"Plus, you have to think about his dad with the City link as well. That could be strong in this situation. Let's see. Fingers crossed if he leaves he comes to the red side of Manchester."

Will Haaland leave Dortmund this summer?

As speculation builds regarding the 20-year-old's future, Dortmund have been eager to point out they have no intention of selling.

Mino Raiola, the Norwegian's agent, has been conducting a tour of Europe as he holds talks with a number of interested parties.

Article continues below

United would be among those and already boast ties to Raiola through another of his high-profile clients, France international midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils may step up their efforts to get another proven frontman on board if Edinson Cavani heads for the exits at Old Trafford, with the experienced Uruguayan seeing a move to Boca Juniors mooted.