Schmeichel urges Man Utd to sell underperformers with transfer windows still open

The legendary Red Devils goalkeeper was among those left unimpressed by the performance put in during a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford

need to take advantage of transfer windows still being open, says Peter Schmeichel, with it suggested that underperformers should be moved on.

Clubs across Europe can bolster their ranks until September 2.

Premier League clubs are no longer able to bring players onto their books, but they can shift bodies out.

It has been widely reported that there could be further movement at Old Trafford before the turn of the calendar month.

Alexis Sanchez has failed to convince during his time at United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting that talks are ongoing with a few suitors.

Speculation around Paul Pogba also continues to rage, with holding long-standing interest in the World Cup winner.

The likes of Marcos Rojo have also been linked with switches elsewhere after slipping down the pecking order.

It could be that those currently in favour find themselves edged towards the exit door, with Schmeichel urging changes be made.

He posted on Twitter: “There is hope, international transfer window is open for sales until September 2nd.”

There is hope, international transfer window is open for sales until September 2nd😡😡😡@ManUtd — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) August 24, 2019

The legendary Red Devils goalkeeper was responding to another disjointed display from United against .

Defeat had never before been suffered in the Premier League against the Eagles heading into a clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Palace left the locals stunned on the red half of Manchester as they snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory, with Patrick van Aanholt netting the winner in stoppage-time.

United endured another off day, with Marcus Rashford following the lead of Pogba by missing from the penalty spot.

Daniel James did find the target for Solskjaer’s side, and appeared to have snatched them at least a point late on, but his efforts ultimately counted for little.

Article continues below

Too many players are considered to have allowed their standards to dip.

That has been an accusation levelled at the Red Devils for some time, with the club having regressed since Sir Alex Ferguson headed into retirement back in 2013.

Schmeichel knows all about the standards set by an iconic former manager and appears to feel that more tweaks are required in order for United to start heading back towards that level.