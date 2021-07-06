'Has it ever been home?' - Schmeichel aims cheeky dig at England ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

The Denmark goalkeeper was quick to note the Three Lions' lack of success at the European Championship thus far

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel aimed a cheeky dig at England ahead of the teams' Euro 2020 semi-final, highlighting the Three Lions' lack of recent tournament success.

England will aim to reach their first European Championship final by beating the Danes on Wednesday, with Three Lions supporters consistently invoking the "Football's Coming Home" anthem originally made popular at Euro 96.

Schmeichel, however, asked: "Has it ever been home?" in reference to England having never experienced European Championship success.

What was said?

At a press conference on Tuesday, Schmeichel was asked what it would mean if Denmark were able to "stop it from coming home," to which he replied: "Has it ever been home? I don't know. Have you ever won it? '66? Was that not the World Cup?

"To be honest I haven't given any thought to what it would mean to stop England. It's more what it would do for Denmark. I've focused very little on the England team.

"It's what it would do for our country back home. The joy it would bring to five million back home to do something like that, to compete with the nations we are competing with. Not really a lot of feelings for England on this."

England's major tournament history

England's only major tournament win came when they lifted the 1966 World Cup on home soil, defeating West Germany 4-2 in the final.

They've only advanced as far as the semi-finals one other time at the European Championship, reaching the final four in 1996 where they fell to Germany on penalties.

Denmark, meanwhile, are in a Euro semi-final for the first time since 1992, when they were surprise winners of the competition.

Kasper's father Peter was in goal 29 years ago when the Danes beat Germany 2-0 in the final in Sweden.

