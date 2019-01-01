Schalke star Kutucu name-drops Man Utd as he reveals Premier League dream

The Turkey international has expressed a desire to challenge himself in England in the future, with Old Trafford mentioned as a possible destination

centre-forward Ahmed Kutucu has revealed his ambition to play in the Premier League "one day", while talking up a potential "dream" move to .

Kutucu rose through the youth ranks at Schalke before graduating to the senior squad in 2018 and was granted his full debut in a win over on December 11.

The 19-year-old grabbed his first goal in an away win over 11 days later and went on to finish the season with a tally of three from 15 appearances across all competitions.

The international has featured in seven of Schalke's 11 league fixtures this term, scoring once, and now looks ready to compete with first-choice striker Benito Raman for a starting spot.

Kutucu does not intend to remain in long-term, however, with it his aspiration to test himself in the Premier League at some point.

"The Premier League is a beautiful and special league and one day I want to play there," he told Fanatik.

"The fans are involved and close to the gameplay, and I feel the atmosphere there is very impressive. In those stages, you want to fight to the end, even with total exhaustion."

When asked where he would like to end up as his career progresses, the Schalke frontman listed United as one of his "dream" destinations.

Kutucu added: "Of course, clubs with history like , , or Manchester United are every footballer's dream."

The Turkey international is contracted to remain at VELTINS-Arena until 2022, but two Bundesliga sides are thought to be monitoring his progress, along with an unnamed club ahead of the January transfer window.

Kutucu has no plans to leave Schalke just yet and remains fully focused on becoming a regular in David Wagner's starting XI.

"I'm 19 years old, it's impossible to look this far into the future, my clear priority is to break through here," he said.

"I want to be constantly in action in the Bundesliga and make my family and loved ones proud."

Kutucu was granted his international debut for Turkey in a qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday, which ensured the country's progress to next year's tournament.

The teenage forward will now prepare for a return to Bundesliga duties with Schalke, who are due to host Union Berlin on Friday night.