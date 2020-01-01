East Bengal rebranded as Sporting Club East Bengal; new logo unveiled

The new logo has the name SC East Bengal imprinted on it...

will participate in the (ISL) and all competitions as SC East Bengal ( Club East Bengal) as part of their rebranding exercise. A new logo of the club was also unveiled with 'SC East Bengal' imprinted on it.

East Bengal entered into a Joint Venture (JV) partnership with Shree Cement Limited in September which paved way towards their participation in ISL.

“The club’s new logo retains the primary assets like the emblem of a flaming torch and its colours which showcases a merger between the rich legacy of East Bengal, its contribution to Indian football along with Shree Cement’s support to keep the flag flying high,” stated Mr. Hari Mohan Bangur, Managing Director, Shree Cement.

“It’s a start of the new and exciting partnership for all of us with East Bengal, and we’re happy to share the evolution of the club’s logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and I am sure that this will only take the legacy of the club forward,” he added.

“We’re proud to be presenting the new logo which salutes our rich footballing legacy, while embracing a modern outlook,” said Mr. Prashant Bangur, Joint Managing Director, Shree Cement.

“The fans are the heart and soul of SC East Bengal, and we will work together as one family trying hard every day to keep the flag flying high,” he added.

In October, East Bengal club officials signed the final definitive documents and term sheet with their investors Shree Cement Limited which transferred the club’s sporting rights as well all its assets and properties (including intellectual) to the newly formed company -Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation.

In the new entity, 76 per cent shares will be owned by the investors while East Bengal club will own the remaining stakes.

They have roped in legend and former international Robbie Fowler as their head coach on a two-year deal. The new coach along with his coaching staff has reached Goa and is currently in quarantine, following the safety protocols laid down by the ISL.