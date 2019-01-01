Saudi Professional League ranks third worldwide on Twitter

The domestic league in the country have set new trends on social media, making the division one of the most-followed in the world

The Saudi Professional League has attracted huge interest in recent times and ranked third for fan interaction on social media platform Twitter, behind and the English Premier League.



Surpassing the Italian, German, French leagues, tweets about the Saudi league exceeded 80 million from about 40 million accounts and had a high response rate, which demonstrates the power of the competition compared to the best globally.



For comparison, La Liga and its clubs were tweeted about 167 million times by 97 million accounts, and the English Premier League had 161 million tweets from 91 million accounts.

Football is ’s most popular sport and is being followed by two-thirds of the kingdom's population, mostly from the youth, which resulted in massive fan interaction on social media.

This makes the domestic league among the most followed worldwide, without forgetting the effect of fan attendance at the stadiums, which exceeded 10 million supporters for the first time last season.

It’s notable to mention that the Saudi Professional League has been supported massively by the government through the Sport General Authority’s 660 million USD investment.

This investment reflects the desire to create new professional divisions, improve the pitches, bring the best players and managers, and implement the best technological methods in sport.