Welcome to the Saudi Pro League! Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq to take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in first game of the season

- Gerrard to face Ronaldo's Nassr
- Appointed Ettifaq manager this month
- Played against Ronaldo in his career
WHAT HAPPENED? Gerrard was appointed Ettifaq manager earlier this month and it has now been confirmed that he will begin his reign with a home game against Ronaldo's Nassr on August 14. Last season, Ettifaq finished seventh, while Nassr were runners-up to Al-Ittihad.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gerrard had been out of work since leaving Aston Villa in 2022, with the club in serious relegation trouble. They appointed Unai Emery and steadied the ship before recording a seventh-placed finish.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The game is not the only tasty fixture to look out for. Ronaldo will come up against former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema on the weekend of December 14-16 when Al-Nassr take on Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, the Saudi 'Clasico' between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal is scheduled for September 1.
WHAT NEXT? Ettifaq will continue their pre-season preparations before diving headlong into the 2023-24 season.