Saudi Arabia want to host 2035 Women's World Cup, and could go head-to-head with an English bid for the tournament

According to the technical director of the Saudi Arabia national women's squad, Monika Staab, the country wants to host the 2035 Women's World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Saudi Arabia has already made an official proposal to host the 2034 men's World Cup, and Staab thinks that Saudi aspirations can also include hosting the 2035 Women's World Cup. Any Saudi candidature may have to compete with England for the chance to host the 2035 finals.

The Football Association were thinking about making a bid for the 2031 competition, chair Debbie Hewitt said to The Times in May. However, due to the continental hosting cycle, the FA would have to consider delaying until 2035 if the Germany-Netherlands-Belgium bid for 2027 is successful.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It takes time to go to the World Cup,” former QPR women’s player Staab told the Leaders in Sport conference in London on Thursday. “I know they want to host the men’s World Cup, so why not host the women’s World Cup in 2035?" [via BBC].

"They’re going to have the women’s AFC [Women’s Asian Cup] competition in 2026 so we now have a team ready to at least be competing at that level. We started two years ago with a league on a regional basis,” Staab added. "You can see how our league has improved every year. Next year we will have 10 teams in the Premier League, and eventually 12."

“We have many good international players. This will improve the level of the Saudi level. In Saudi, women are respected, they are equal. I hope the perception of Saudi can change.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As many of its stars — unlike in the men's game — are quite upfront about their sexuality, Saudi Arabia's criminalization of same-sex relationships might potentially be a significant obstacle to hosting a Women's World Cup there.

WHAT NEXT? The Saudi bid for 2034 remains the only public one with Indonesia the latest nation to confirm they are not bidding for the showpiece event.