Saudi Arabia in touching World Cup tribute to Yasser Alshahrani after he underwent emergency surgery following horror injury against Argentina

James Hunsley
16:42 GMT+3 26/11/2022
Yasser Alshahrani Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022
Saudi Arabia made a touching tribute to defender Yasser Alshahrani before their match against Poland after his horror injury against Argentina.
  • Alshahrani suffered horror injury vs Argentina
  • Defender forced to have surgery
  • Players held shirt aloft in tribute

WHAT HAPPENED? Saudi's players huddled on the side of the pitch with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais holding up Alshahrani's shirt aloft in tribute to their injured team-mate. The defender was forced to have surgery after a horror clash with Al-Owais saw him stretchered off against Argentina.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alshahrani's injury came in what ended up being a historic 2-1 victory for Saudi Arabia, which resulted in King Salman declaring a national holiday in the country the following day. The defender has since communicated from hospital that he is well and recovering, although will spend a lengthy period on the sidelines.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAUDI ARABIA? After their touching tribute pre-match, Saudi Arabia will take on Poland knowing a win will send them through to the last 16, before they take on Mexico in matchday three.

