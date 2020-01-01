Sassuolo star Boga open to Chelsea return

The Ivory Coast international has not given up hope of re-joining the Stamford Bridge outfit where he started his career

winger Jeremie Boga has stated he is open to making a return to Premier League side .

The Blues academy graduate left Stamford Bridge in 2018 to join the Italian side for a fee of £2.8 million and has since been impressive for the Black and Greens.

This season, the Ivorian has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 24 league games amid other dazzling displays. His performances have seen him linked with a return to the Blues, who have a buy-back option.

The 23-year-old winger explained his failure to get playing time made him leave the Stamford Bridge outfit with the likes of Willian, Eden Hazard, and Pedro ahead of him in the pecking order.

Boga, however, stated he would consider a return to the Premier League side on the condition he will play regularly.

“When I was there, it was Willian, Hazard, Pedro. When Jose Mourinho was there, it was [Mohamed] Salah. Boga told The Athletic.

"There were a lot of good wingers. For me, it has always been if I can’t play, then I will try to go on loan or try to go somewhere to improve, then maybe come back one day.

“I think our generation was one of the best Chelsea ever had. We had so many talented players. It was not easy but every weekend, we were so used to winning 2-0 or 3-0.”

The forward will hope to continue his spectacular performances when resumes, having been suspended along with major leagues across the world due to coronavirus fears.