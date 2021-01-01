ISL: Bengaluru FC in advanced talks with East Bengal's Sarthak Golui and ATK Mohun Bagan's Jayesh Rane

The defender, who had joined East Bengal in the January transfer window, is close to join Bengaluru FC this summer...

East Bengal's central defender Sarthak Golui is set to join Bengaluru FC on a free transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window, Goal can confirm.

Along with Golui, Bengaluru have also targetted ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder Jayesh Rane to bolster their squad this season.

The 23-year-old Bengali defender was a part of Mumbai City FC's squad at the beginning of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season where he had appeared in four matches out of which he had started in two.

During the January transfer window, Golui mutually terminated his contract with the Islanders to join East Bengal for the remainder of the season. At the Red and Golds, the centre-back became a regular starter and appeared in five matches.

Due to the ongoing deadlock between East Bengal officials and their investors, Shree Cement Limited regarding the signing of the final agreement, the current team management of Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (the joint venture between the club and the investors) have intimated to all the players that no further contract negotiations will take place until the agreement is signed.

With doubt over his future at the Kolkata club, Golui is likely now to jump ship to join the Blues.

Along with the defender, the former ISL champions are also looking to strengthen their midfield and thus they are interested likely to rope in ATK Mohun Bagan's Jayesh Rane.

The former Chennaiyin FC footballer appeared in 16 matches this season but he did not score any goal or provide any assist.

The two signings from the two Kolkata giants can prove to be good additions to the Blues' squad who had an unimpressive outing in the ISL this season. They finished seventh on the league table with 22 points from 20 matches and did not make it to the ISL play-offs for the first time in their history.