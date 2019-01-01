Sarri targets 'new records' for Ronaldo after taking 'step forward' into Juventus hot seat

The new man in charge of the Bianconeri is looking forward to reacquainting himself with life in Serie A after a season-long spell at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri is excited to be working with Cristiano Ronaldo at and wants to help the Portuguese “break some new records” after taking a “step forward” in his own coaching career.

The Italian tactician is back in his homeland after a season-long spell in the Premier League with .

He landed a top-four finish and glory with the Blues, but has been lured back to Serie A by the reigning champions.

Sarri is stepping into a role vacated by Massimiliano Allegri on the back of an eighth successive title triumph for the Bianconeri.

He is aware of the pressure he will be working under, but is looking forward to taking charge of a star-studded squad that includes a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Sarri told reporters at his first press conference as Juve boss: “At Chelsea I coached some very strong players, but training Cristiano will be yet another step forward. I'd like to help him break some new records.”

Ronaldo has made a career out of rewriting the history books, with the 2018-19 campaign seeing him become the first man to claim title successes in , and .

The former and star will be a key figure for Sarri as a new era is opened, but Juve are about much more than one player.

“I expect to wake up every morning studying how to win games,” said Sarri.

“Winning continuously is always hard and Juventus have an obligation to always win, but with the awareness of the difficulty.

“You have to have clear ideas on two or three players who can make a real difference for the team and then give them an environment to truly express themselves. Then the formation is dictated by that.”

Selection calls are an issue for another day, with Sarri currently focused on shaping his pre-season plans, recruitment during the summer transfer window and settling into a demanding job.

He added on being given the opportunity to fill such a prestigious post: “At I gave my all, then I decided to have a great experience in the Premier League.

“Juve are the best Italian club right now and offered me a chance to return to Italy. It's the crowning achievement of a long career.

“I have never seen so much determination on the part of a club to hire a coach. They had a great attitude which convinced me, they were very strong feelings.

“It's been a long journey for me made up of gradual steps. I'm happy to be at the most important team in Italy and this is a further step forward after the experience at Chelsea.

“For all the clubs I've been at I gave 110% and it will be the same here.”