Sarri on Kante position: I need a player to move the ball fast - he's not the best at it

Maurizio Sarri says he will not return N'Golo Kante to his natural defensive midfield role because the Frenchman cannot move the ball quickly enough.

The 27-year-old has been used in a more advanced role since the Italian took over last summer, with Jorginho taking the deeper role in midfield.

The Blues' poor form in 2019 has put Sarri's future at Stamford Bridge in doubt, but the coach insists he will not put Kante back into his natural position to try and stabilise his side.

"In that position, I want a player able to move the ball very fast," he said at a press conference. "This is not the best characteristic of N'Golo. N'Golo is very useful for us, but this one is not his best characteristic."

When it was pointed out that the midfielder has won a World Cup and two titles, Sarri replied: "But in another system."

