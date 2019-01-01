Sarri confirms Higuain deal 'hours away' but striker will not face Spurs

The Argentine is expected to finalise his transfer shortly, but will miss the Blues' crucial upcoming London derby

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that the signing of Gonzalo Higuain is 'hours away', but that the deal will not be done in time for the striker to face Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Higuain will cut short his loan deal at AC Milan from Juventus to sign a six-month loan deal with an option to buy for £32.5 million (€37.3m/$42m).

However, the midday deadline for registering players ahead of the Blues' crucial clash with Tottenham has passed, meaning one of Eden Hazard or Olivier Giroud will have to lead the line.

The Italian manager was full of praise for a man he worked with at Napoli during the 2015-16 season that saw the frontman equal a league record for goals scored in a single campaign.

“He's a very strong striker," Sarri said.

"Especially in my first season in Naples. He did very well. He scored 36 goals in 35 matches in Serie A. That season he scored 39 goals. So he did very, very well. For sure, he is one of the best strikers in my career.”

