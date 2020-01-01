Sarri claims post-match reaction to Napoli loss was 'exploited'

The Old Lady were far from their brilliant best in Naples and the head coach was roundly lambasted for how he reacted to the loss

boss Maurizio Sarri has said that his post-match reaction to the 2-1 loss to was “exploited”, with the former San Paolo boss having said that if he had to lose to anyone, he was glad it was his old club.

The Bianconeri were poor in Naples, falling behind in the second half to strikes from Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne, while Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in added time barely counted as a consolation for disappointed travelling fans.

Sarri's words after the defeat served only to anger the Old Lady faithful further, but the ex- boss believes that his thoughts were blown massively out of proportion and that if fans have to be angry at something, it should be the team's performance.

“I don't know about any controversy and it seems strange to me that some phrases have been exploited,” Sarri told a press conference ahead of a clash with .

“It seems only natural that after working with these guys for three years and they helped me on a journey that would see me arrive at the biggest club in , there is still a fondness and gratitude.

“The fans should be angry because not only did we lose, but we played really badly, which is even worse.”

With Juve having conceded a number of goals shortly after getting themselves in front this season, Sarri was also quizzed as to whether his side have a problem when it comes to maintaining the concentration to fully see out matches until the final whistle.

“Perhaps,” he said. “Although we seem to have overcome that lately. It's not easy to talk about psychological situations rather than tactical situations.

“I'm not worried about the number of goals we're conceding. We've done better in the and than in Serie A, but overall progress is good, even if we know we still have work to do.”

Following the closing of the January transfer window, Sarri also admitted that he has not asked the club for any signings as he believes his squad is already strong enough – even with Emre Can departing for .

“I have a group of 27 players,” he added. “[Can's] quality is not up for debate and he will be fundamental in a team that has a different way of playing.

“I didn't ask for anything in the summer or in January. It's a strong squad and I have to adapt to their characteristics. I can't try to revolutionise an entire squad of players.

“My objective for the next couple of months is to make Douglas Costa a key figure behind the strikers. I think he can change the balance of a game from there.”