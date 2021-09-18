Sargent admits first Premier League start 'bittersweet' after Norwich fall at home to Watford

The USMNT forward played 70 minutes as the Canaries lost their fifth straight game to start the season

Norwich forward Josh Sargent admitted he felt mixed emotions after making his first Premier League start in a 3-1 home defeat to Watford on Saturday.

The U.S. international, who joined in the summer from Werder Bremen, played 70 minutes on his full debut before he was substituted.

Watford would go on to earn all three points behind a second-half double from Ismaila Sarr, continuing the Canaries' dismal start to the season.

What was said?

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Sargent said: "It's bittersweet. I'm very happy to make my debut. The team is frustrated, the fans are frustrated, we wanted to get the points. Very disappointed.

"It is what it is, we can't lose focus, we can't give up at all. We've got to be focused and get the points we need."

Sargent's debut campaign so far

Saturday marked Sargent's fourth Premier League appearance of the season, with the 21-year-old having come off the bench in his side's first three league matches.

Sargent also started and scored a brace in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth last month.

Norwich still without a point

The newly-promoted Canaries are beginning life back in the Premier League in the worst possible fashion, losing all of their first five matches - while also extending manager Daniel Farke's horrendous top-flight run which stretches back to their last season in the division.

15 - Norwich have lost each of their last 15 @premierleague games under Daniel Farke; this is now the longest losing run by any side in English top-flight history under a single manager. Woes. pic.twitter.com/pnut2KOlwp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021

Norwich are only the fifth team to lose each of their first five matches in a Premier League campaign, with the previous four offering the Canaries some hope of staying up this term.

Southampton in 1998-99 and Crystal Palace in 2017-18 both survived after losing five straight to start the season, while Sunderland in 2005-06 and Portsmouth in 2009-10 were relegated.

