Sarah Micheal scores as Mallbackens subdue Alvsjo AIK

The Nigerian's effort was decisive as the Conny Johansson's team returned to winning ways against their visitors on Saturday

Sarah Micheal found the back of the net as Mallbackens secured a 2-0 victory over Alvsjo in Saturday's Swedish Elitettan game.

international Micheal made her 10th appearance for Mallbackens in this campaign and put up an impressive display to help Conny Johansson's side end their four-match winless streak.

After a 1-1 draw at Bollstanas last week, Mallbackens went into the tie against Alvsjo with the sole ambition to return to winning ways.

The hosts made a promising start to the encounter as Linnea Berger broke the deadlock to hand them a first-half lead in the 31st minute.

After the break, Johansson introduced Ritah Kivumbi as a replacement for Emma Eriksson in the 63rd minute and she combined well with Micheal to net the second goal 15 minutes from time.

Ugandan striker Kivumbi featured for the final 27 minutes of the match, while Micheal, who played from the start to finish, has now scored four goals in 10 outings for Mallbackens.

The win saw Mallbacken move back to seventh on the log with 22 points from 15 matches and they will seek to upset third-placed Moron away in their next match on Wednesday.

In their next fixture, they will travel to battle Norrstrands IF in the Swedish Women's Cup on September 8 before paying a visit to Kalmar for a league clash four days later.