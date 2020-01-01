Sarah Micheal rescues Mallbackens from Kalmar defeat

The Nigerian forward stretched her scoring tally to five goals in his 11 games in the Swedish Elittetan encounter on Saturday

Sarah Micheal was in a superb form as her goal helped Mallbackens earn a 2-2 draw against Kalmar in Saturday's league outing.

The former international has continued to impress in front of goal for the Swedish outfit since joining from Kvarnsveden in January, scoring four times in 10 outings this season.

The 30-year-old scored a 48th-minute equaliser to increase her tally to five goals this term after her 11th appearance for Mallbackens.

More teams

Conny Johansson's side started Saturday’s encounter on the back foot after Amanda Persson fired Kalmar ahead in the fourth minute.

The visitors suffered another setback when Tabby Tindell doubled the lead for the hosts in the 28th minute of the contest.

However, Mallbackens stepped their comeback bid and were gifted an own goal after a Kalmar player mistakenly turned the ball into her own net three minutes from the half-time break.

Article continues below

Three minutes after the restart, Micheal scored the equaliser to ensure both teams eventually shared the spoils at Grondals IP.

Micheal, who was involved from the start to the finish, has now netted five times for Mallbackens in 11 outings this season, while Ugandan Ritah Kvumbi was in action for the final 70 minutes.

The result means Mallbackens remain unbeaten in four consecutive matches and are now placed seventh with 23 points from 16 games. They will face Hammarby in their next game on September 19.