Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: TV channel, live stream, team news & Liga MX Clausura final preview

The first leg between the Liga MX sides will see La Maquina try to continue its red-hot play in hostile territory

Cruz Azul visits Santos Laguna on Thursday night in the first leg of the Liga MX final hoping to break a 24-year drought in which it has repeatedly squandered title opportunities.

In recent months, Cruz Azul has been a dominant force in Mexican competition, at one point claiming 12 consecutive domestic victories.

Behind the goalscoring exploits of star forward Jonathan Rodriguez, and the energy of important young play-off performer Santiago Gimenez, the club would like to continue its momentum by at least grabbing an away goal at the Corona Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, team news and more.

Game Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Date Thursday, May 27 Time 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Fox Sports 2. An online stream for the match will be available on the Fox Sports App and FoxSports.com.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 2 Fox Sports App

Team news & rosters

Position Santos Laguna players Goalkeepers Acevedo, Lajud Defenders Doria, Caicedo, Andrade, Rodriguez, Monjaraz, Orrantia, Govea Midfielders Torres, Otero, Valdes, Cervantes, Gorriaran, Munoz, Preciado, Ibarguen, Isijara, Prieto Forwards Aguirre, Ocejo, Jeraldino

Winger Brian Lozano is out for the season due to injury.

Predicted Santos Laguna starting XI: Acevedo, Orrantia, Doria, Caicedo, Monjaraz, Cervantes, Gorriaran, Valdes, Otero, Preciado, Aguirre.

Article continues below

Position Cruz Azul squad Goalkeepers Corona, Jurado, Gudino Defenders Rivero, Escobar, Dominguez, Aldrete, Aguilar, Martinez, Lichnovsky, Pena, Garcia Midfielders Yotun, Romo, Baca, Fernandez, Alvarado, Hernandez, Pineda Forwards Rodriguez, Gimenez, Angulo

Cruz Azul brings a healthy roster into the first leg, and manager Juan Reynoso is expected to start Gimenez in the attack after his semi-final heroics.

Predicted Cruz Azul starting XI: Corona, Escobar, Aguilar, Dominguez, Rivero, Baca, Fernandez, Romo, Pineda, Rodriguez, Gimenez.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Santos Laguna results Cruz Azul results (May 23) Santos Laguna 0-1 Puebla (May 22) Cruz Azul 1-0 Pachuca (May 20) Santos Laguna 3-0 Puebla (May 19) Cruz Azul 0-0 Pachuca (May 16) Santos Laguna 1-1 Monterrey (May 15) Cruz Azul 3-1 Toluca (May 13) Santos Laguna 2-1 Monterrey (May 12) Cruz Azul 1-2 Toluca (May 8) Santos Laguna 5-0 Queretaro (May 4) Cruz Azul 1-0 Toronto

Head-to-head