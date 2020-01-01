Sane is a better option for Liverpool than Traore - Mills

Danny Mills can see the Reds targeting the German winger in the summer transfer window, but he is not certain a deal will materialise

Former defender Danny Mills has tipped to make a move for Leroy Sane, with his invaluable title-winning experience making him a better option than winger Adama Traore.

Sane moved to Etihad Stadium from in 2016, and has since racked up 134 appearances for City, scoring 39 goals.

The international has helped the club win seven major honours in total, including two Premier League crowns, while establishing himself as a key member of Pep Guardiola's squad.

The 24-year-old has been unable to contribute to City's 2019-20 campaign due to a cruciate ligament injury which saw him forced off during their Community Shield victory over Liverpool back in August.

Sane's current contract at the Etihad is due to expire next year, and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

have made no secret of their desire to sign the City star, but the German club's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge ruled out the possibility of a swap deal involving David Alaba last month.

Mills has suggested Anfield as another possible landing spot for Sane, insisting he has all the attributes to fit in well at Liverpool.

The Reds have been heavily linked with Traore in recent months, but Mills does not believe the Wolves talisman is ready for such a high profile move just yet.

"Adama Traore makes a lot of headlines because of his pace and power but to step into a title-winning side, to replace somebody like Sadio Mane or [Mohamed] Salah – I do not think he is there yet," the ex-City full-back told Football Insider.

"Somebody like Leroy Sane – possibly. He is coming back from injury and has been linked with a move away recently and could be surplus to requirements.

"He is young, a great talent and has experience. That would be more realistic but I do not know if Manchester City would sell to rivals."

Sane had only just returned to full fitness when the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused major disruptions to the sporting calendar across the globe.

Guardiola had hinted that the German attacker would feature in a Premier League clash against at the Etihad on March 11, but his return was delayed after the game was called off amid a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in .