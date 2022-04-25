Sane performances criticised by Bayern Munich director Salihamidzic: 'We always talk about potential'

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has criticised Leroy Sane for his recent performances while insisting he has to start delivering on his "potential".

Sane initially completed his long-awaited €60 million (£51m/$64m) move to Bayern from Manchester City in the summer of 2020, bringing to an end his trophy-laden four-year spell at Etihad Stadium.

The Germany international has since added two Bundesliga titles to his silverware collection, the second of which was wrapped up after a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, but on an individual level, he has largely failed to justify his lofty price tag.

What has Salihamidzic said about Sane?

Salihamidzic has no doubts about Sane's talent, but feels it is time that he starts delivering on a consistent basis after the trust that has been shown in him by the club.

"Leroy is an incredibly talented young man who has everything. He's super-fast, has dribbling and this mental strength - but now he has to come," the Bayern chief told Sky90.

"We always talk about potential and I want to see that on the pitch. The team expects Leroy to explode. He gets appreciation from all sides - and we want that back now."

Sane's record at Bayern

Sane has scored 24 goals in 87 appearances for Bayern, while also providing 27 assists.

The 2021-22 campaign has actually been his best yet in Germany in terms of output, as he's scored 14 while setting up another 15 goals for his team-mates.

However, Sane hasn't recorded a goal contribution in any of his last seven Bundesliga outings, and was named on the bench for the second successive game against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

