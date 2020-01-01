Sancho, Thuram right to push 'justice for Floyd' campaign - Kenya's Okoth

The two Bundesliga stars celebrated their goals with moves that suggested support for the slain American

Kenyan striker Ronald Okoth has said Jadon Sancho and Marcus Thuram were right to show their support for George Floyd who died in police custody in the United States.

Sancho, who scored a hat-trick when outwitted Paderborn on Sunday, showed a t-shirt with 'justice for George Floyd' wordings after he scored his first goal.

Marcus Thuram of took a knee as he celebrated his goal against Union Berlin in support for Floyd. Okoth says the stars were right in doing so.

“Definitely, they are right because those are people in a position to help society and bring change that is needed. They are famous and serve on a bigger platform and the message they send will definitely reach a wider audience,” the striker told Goal.

“According to the United Nations Social Development Goals, sport has an active role to play to help achieve those targets. Sport has been identified as one of the ventures that can effectively promote peace.

“[Jadon] Sancho and [Marcus] Thuram's initiatives are perfect examples of how sports can be used to achieve peace.

“This is something that I also did during the previous post-election periods in . Recently, when there was so much unrest due to alleged police brutality on innocent civilians, I was one of the most vocal people to speak against such acts through my social handles.

“Sport is a perfect tool to promote peace specifically in the context of the UN Social Development Goals. It is good for sportsmen to speak because the message will reach a lot of people.”

The former , and striker pleaded with other influential personalities to emulate what the two European players did.

“It [Floyd's death] is quite unfortunate because it is something that is affecting not only citizens of America but also other parts of the world,” he added. “It has caused fear and unrest and blacks are just coming out on the streets because they feel the injustices are now too much.

“Here at home, I think we have seen such demonstrations in the past and it is a lesson we have learned. People who are in a position to speak against these things must do so.

“We must learn to champion for something we believe is right. Standing up for own rights is never a wrong move.”

On whether such moves may cause friction between clubs and players, Okoth feels that can rarely occur.

“I do not think club management will have problems when their players standing for something good for society. Whatever the players are championing for is right for the well-being of the society,” he concluded.

“I do not think clubs are in a position to curtail such initiatives at all because it is the players' personal undertakings done within the framework of their rights.

“They have everything to stand for their fellow black people as Sancho and Thuram did.”

First professional hat trick 🙏🏼. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ❤️ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020

Floyd's death has caused ongoing clashes between authorities and demonstrating civilians in the USA since last Monday.