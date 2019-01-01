Sanchez takes No.7 shirt at Inter after Icardi exit

The Chile international has taken his favoured number at his new club following the Argentine's switch to Paris Saint-Germain

Alexis Sanchez may have flopped in the No.7 jersey at , but he has taken on that number again with .

The 30-year-old frontman will spend the rest of the 2019-20 campaign at San Siro after sealing a season-long loan switch from Old Trafford.

He will be hoping to fare considerably better with the Nerazzurri than he did with the Red Devils.

Sanchez was handed an iconic jersey upon his arrival in Manchester, but never looked like following in the illustrious footsteps of former 7s before him.

The likes of George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo have filled that shirt with distinction.

Sanchez, however, managed just five goals in 45 appearances before being allowed to head for the exits.

He will now aim to rebuilt his reputation at Inter and will take a prominent place in the plans of boss Antonio Conte.

The No.7 has been handed to him following the departure of Mauro Icardi, with the Argentine frontman having made his own loan move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Sanchez will be charged with the task of helping to fill the attacking void created by Icardi’s switch at the end of another long-running transfer saga.

And the Chilean will have a familiar face alongside him to aid that cause.

Romelu Lukaku is another of those to have traded life at United for that at Inter this summer, with the Belgian striker completing a £75 million ($90m) move.

The Belgian frontman was happy to head for the exits at Old Trafford, with it suggested that he, Sanchez and Paul Pogba had become scapegoats for the recent struggles endured by the Red Devils.

Lukaku told the LightHarted podcast: "It is Pogba, it is me or it is Alexis. It's the three of us all the time.

"They have got to find somebody to blame. I put my hand up, like, this year I don't think I was the only one playing bad. A lot of people were playing bad but they had to find the culprit.

"If they want to put the blame on me, you know what, f*ck it, do what you gotta do.

"I think the team has so much potential to do some great stuff. There is a lot of talent. But it is not only talent; you really have to build a team."

Lukaku, who has already made his bow for Inter and spoken out against the racist abuse he has received in , will be hoping to form a more productive partnership with Sanchez in Milan than they managed in Manchester.