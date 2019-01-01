Sanchez: Spurs squad can cope in absence of Kane and Alli

The Colombian defender has insisted that the Tottenham squad is strong enough to cope without two of their star men

Davinson Sanchez is confident Tottenham's squad is well equipped to mount a Premier League title challenge despite injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Three successive wins have lifted Spurs to within five points of leaders Liverpool after 25 matches, putting them firmly in the title picture alongside Manchester City.

All three victories have come without Kane (ankle), while Alli (hamstring) was hurt before Harry Winks' late strike in the 2-1 triumph against Fulham on January 20, contradicting suggestions Tottenham's squad is too small to challenge after no signings in either transfer windows this season.

Sanchez feels Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Fernando Llorente are more than capable of stepping up in the absence of the key duo.

"Of course, Harry and Dele are important players, they are massive for us," he told the club's official website.

"But we are a strong squad and we have a lot of players that can play in attack and score goals, good players like Fernando, Son, Lucas and Lamela.

"Christian Eriksen can also play forward and score goals. The team has had to keep fighting - that is key for us.

"Fernando is doing well too. It's about confidence - everything is about confidence.

"When Harry is in front it's difficult for him [Llorente] to have many opportunities to play but now is his moment to show his quality and his moment to keep giving his best efforts. He is important for the group – not just this season but last season as well."

Son has particularly stood out in recent weeks, his brief trip to the Asian Cup with South Korea only seeing him miss three games in all competitions.

The 26-year-old has scored in both of his matches since returning from the United Arab Emirates, and his significance to Tottenham is not lost on Sanchez.

Sanchez added: "He's so important. We knew that when he left to go to the Asian Cup but, of course, we are so happy that he is back and that Harry, Dele and also Ben Davies are working hard to get back."