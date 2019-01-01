Sanchez out of Tottenham's trip to Ajax, Vertonghen still in doubt

Spurs will be without the Colombian for their Champions League semi-final second leg, while the Belgian's status is still up in the air

Davinson Sanchez will miss 's semi-final second leg at due to a thigh injury.

The international sustained the problem during Spurs' 1-0 Premier League loss at Bournemouth on Saturday and it leaves manager Mauricio Pochettino with a headache as his side aim to overturn a one-goal deficit at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Jan Vertonghen suffered a nasal injury in a painful collision with team-mate Toby Alderweireld and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana in last week's first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Vertonghen will continue to be monitored before the match and will wear a protective face mask if he is selected.

"He [Vertonghen] didn't suffer nothing wrong, no more than cutting his nose," Pochettino told a pre-match news conference.

"It wasn't a big issue. If tomorrow he is fit and he has the possibility to play it is not a problem.

"I think maybe he doesn't need the mask. It wasn't a big issue."

Spurs will welcome back Son Heung-min, who sat out the initial encounter through suspension.

The forward scored three of Tottenham's four goals in their quarter-final triumph over .

"Ajax have got a little advantage from the first leg. We have to deal with that and the only way to do it is to win the game," Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said.

"We have to try and find the right energy, put intensity in our performance and learn from the first leg where we didn't make the game that we expected or we wanted.

"Tomorrow is another chance for us to compete and to play for the final of the Champions League."

Recent absentees Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela (both hamstring) are back in training, while Harry Winks (groin) has begun on-field rehabilitation but is unlikely to be considered.