Sanchez arrives for medical in Milan as Inter move draws closer

The Manchester United forward is set to join the Italian side on loan after suffering a torrid spell at Old Trafford since joining from Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez has arrived in Milan for his medical as he moves closer to sealing a loan move away from .

The Chilean has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer, having fallen down the pecking order under both previous manager Jose Mourinho and current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sanchez's struggles in Manchester are set to come to an end, at least temporarily, as the former star is set to move to Inter on loan ahead of the close of the transfer window.

The 30-year-old attacker arrived at Old Trafford from Arsenal as part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018, having enjoyed four sensational years in London where he became one of the most devastating attackers in the Premier League.

Sanchez scored 80 goals across 166 total appearances for the Gunners, winning two FA Cups and a Community Shield during his time at the Emirates.

However, he has fired only five goals in 45 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United since making the move, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both ahead of him among Solskjaer's attacking options.

As a result, Sanchez has been widely linked with a move this summer due to his status as one of Manchester United's biggest earners.

He is set to join an Inter team that has already completed one piece of business with Manchester United this summer, having signed Romelu Lukaku earlier this summer.

The Belgian striker similarly fell out of Solskjaer's plans towards the end of last season before departing Old Trafford for Inter in an €80 million (£74m/$90m) deal.

He scored on his debut as Antonio Conte's first game in charge was a successful one with Inter running away 4-0 winners over Lecce.

The club seemingly made room for Sanchez's arrival on Tuesday, having offloaded Portuguese international Joao Mario to on a one-year loan deal.

Lokomotiv will also have the option to buy the 26-year-old at the end of the campaign, and Joao Mario will guide the Russian Premier League side into the club's first group stage appearance since 2003-04 this season.

Inter are set to face on Sunday in their second match of the campaign while Manchester United look ahead to a meeting with this weekend.