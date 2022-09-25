San Marino vs Estonia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as San Marino welcome Estonia to face them at Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle in a Group D2 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

San Marino vs Estonia date & kick-off time

Game: San Marino vs Estonia Date: September 26, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch San Marino vs Estonia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

San Marino squad & team news

Naturally rooted to the foot of D2, it's never been an easy life for San Marino in international football, and less so this Nations Legaue campaign against sides theoretically of a similar calibre.

Can they dig deep to grab a point - or maybe three - in their final run-out of the competition? It's a tall order, but you never know.

Position Players Goalkeepers Simoncini, Benedettini, Manzaroli Defenders Palazzi, Grandoni, D'Addario, Rossi, Fabbri, Tosi, Franciosi Midfielders A. Golinucci, E. Golinucci, Mularoni, F. Tomassini, Lunadei, Battistini, Zafferani, Ceccaroli, D. Tomassini Forwards Vitaioli, Hirsch, Stefanelli, Pancotti

Estonia squad and team news

Promoted to the third tier of the next Nations League campaign, Estonia are merely looking to close out their tournament with a perfect record.

Four wins from four seems a foregone conclusion in most quarters - but they still do need to go out there and do the job at least.