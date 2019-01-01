Samuel Kalu’s strike not enough as Bordeaux succumb to Galatasaray

The Super Eagles forward scored a second-half effort as the Navy blue and Whites suffered their fourth defeat in five games

Samuel Kalu was on target in Girondins de ’s 3-1 loss to in a pre-season friendly game on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who was part of ’s bronze-winning squad in the 2019 , returned in time for the French side to feature in the encounter, where he made his presence felt, scoring a consolatory goal.

After back-to-back pre-season defeats to and , the Turkish outfit started the encounter on an impressive note, with former forward Ryan Babel scoring the opener only seven minutes into the game.

Atalay Babacan doubled Galatasaray’s lead in the 45th minute before Adem Buyuk added the third moments after the hour mark.

Super Eagles forward Kalu then reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute, but his effort was not enough to prevent Bordeaux from suffering their fourth pre-season defeat in five games.

The Nigerian winger will be expected to replicate the fine form for the Navy Blue and Whites when the 2019/20 season starts.

The French club will take on Italian side in their final friendly game on Sunday, August 4.