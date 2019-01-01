African All Stars

Samson Siasia: Mother of former Nigeria coach released from kidnapper

Mother of the former Super Eagles coach has been released, 10 weeks after she was kidnapped in Bayelsa

Samson Siasia’s mother, Ogere has been released by her abductors on Sunday.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare confirmed the release of the octogenarian who was kidnapped from her residence on July 15 at Adoni community in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The release comes as a relief for Siasia who was recently handed a life-ban by the Fifa ethics committee. Siasia will appeal the ban.

