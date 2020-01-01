Samoura unsure of future as General Delegate for Africa

The Fifa Secretary General doesn’t know what the future holds for her after her six-month contract runs out on February 1

Fatma Samoura has revealed she is uncertain whether her six-month contract as General Delegate for Africa will continue beyond February 1.

The Senegalese official was placed in a position by Fifa in August following a reported appeal by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

However, Samoura has no idea if she’ll continue in the role beyond the end of January.

"We have another few days to go and the Caf Executive Committee will meet to deliberate on the mission forward to determine if I continue or not," she stated.

"So far my mission for six months has been unfolding as planned. We started with a forensic audit by PwC (accountancy company PricewaterhouseCoopers), which will be presented to the Caf Executive Committee in a few days.

"I'm very comfortable with what has been done since I arrived in Cairo at the Caf offices.

"I'm very positive with the level of dedication and commitment of Caf Executive Committee led by President Ahmad to take African football forward."

Samoura is currently in on a two-day visit to inspect Fifa-funded projects.