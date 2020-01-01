Samatta shares secret to impressive start at Aston Villla

The 27-year-old has scored two goals in five appearances for the Villans since his move from the Genk in January

Mbwana Samatta has attributed his fine start at to the efforts from his new teammates.

The Tanzanian joined the Midlanders from in January – and has hit the ground running with two goals in five appearances.

Samatta found the net as Dean Smith’s men bowed 2-1 to in Sunday’s English Football League final.

In the process, he joined Didier Drogba, Joseph-Desire Job, Obafemi Martins and Yaya Toure in the hallowed ranks of Africans who have scored in the competition’s final.

5 - Mbwana Samatta is the fifth different African player to score in a League Cup final, after Didier Drogba (four), Joseph-Désiré Job, Obafemi Martins and Yaya Touré. Continental. pic.twitter.com/a6GhAa3mUx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

Speaking to club website, the 27-year-old claimed that his personal achievements meant nothing without team success, however, he thanked the Claret and Blue Army for their support since his arrival.

“I just wanted to win the cup. Better than scoring is to win the cup,” Samatta told the Aston Villa website.

“I just try to be available, we [Samatta and Anwar El Ghazi] spoke before the game and when I saw him running, I tried to get into the box and it was a perfect cross.

“It always gives you confidence when you score.

“It all comes from the group, they try to help me because I’m a new player and I try to adapt very quickly to help the team.”

Samatta also believes Aston Villa can get the results they need in the English top-flight should they continue playing as they did against Pep Guardiola’s men.

“Everybody is confident and there is positive energy,” he continued.

“We played a very good game and if we take that into our next games, it will help us a lot, to continue like this.

“We will stay focused, we still have a lot of games to play and I’m sure that if continue to play like we did, we can get positive results in the next games.”

Manager Smith and his men travel to King Power Stadium for Saturday’s Premier League game against as they continue their battle against relegation.

They are 19th in the log with 25 points from 27 outings.