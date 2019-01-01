Samatta scores first goal of the season in Genk’s loss to Mechelen

The Tanzania international got off the mark but his effort was not enough to prevent his side from suffering their first defeat of the season

Mbwana Samatta opened his goal account in ’s 3-1 loss to KV Mechelen in a Belgian First Division A game at AFAS Stadion on Saturday.

After cruising to victory against Kortrijk in their opening league game, the Blue and White failed to build on the performance, losing their first away match.

Wouter Vrancken’s Mechelen side started the encounter on the front foot with William Togui opening the scoring in the 18th minute.

Samatta then levelled for his side moments before the half-time break after benefitting from Bryan Heynen’s assist.

After the restart, Gustav Engvall gave the newly promoted club the lead in the 77th minute before Igor De Camargo sealed the victory with 10 minutes left to play.

Samatta was on parade for the duration of the game while international Stephen Odey replaced Joseph Paintsil in the 83rd minute.

With the defeat, the reigning champions dropped to the seventh position in the league table with three points from two games.

They will hope to return to winning ways in their next league game against Zulte-Waregem on Saturday, August 10.