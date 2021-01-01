Samatta and Thiam lead Fenerbahce past Paintsil’s MKE Ankaragucu

The Africans were on target as the Yellow Canaries silenced AG to extend their winning run in the Turkish elite division

defeated MKE Ankaragucu 3-1 in Monday’s Super Lig game with Mbwana Samatta and Mame Thiam finding the net.

Coming into this encounter, the Yellow Canaries had gone on run of five consecutive wins in all competitions – with their last outing a 1-0 triumph over Kasımpasa in a Turkish Cup game where Samatta scored the only goal.

Against the visitors struggling visitors, they extended their blistering form as they stepped up their bid for a 20th league diadem.

Senegalese forward Thiam handed Erol Bulut’s men the lead at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium after 28 minutes with a simple tap in after goalkeeper Ricardo Friedrich had fumbled his first shot.

It was the turn of Tanzanian star Samatta to find the net six minutes later. Profiting from a pass from Thiam, the striker who is on loan from outclassed two of his markers before turning the ball into Friedrich’s net.

Bulut’s men were in firm control of the tie as they dominated ball possession to take a two-goal advantage into the half-time break. Before heading for the tunnel, Thiam was cautioned by referee Arda Kardesler for a careless tackle.

In the second-half, they continued from where they stopped - getting a third goal in the 67th minute through Enner to halt Mustafa Dalci’s side ambition of launching a comeback.

Ankaragucu pulled one back through substitute Emre Gural who beat goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from close range in the third minute of added time.

Samatta who now boasts of three league goals in the 2020-21 campaign was on parade from start to finish alongside Congolese defender Marcel Tisserand, while Thiam was substitute for compatriot Papiss Cisse in the 73rd minute. Whereas, Moroccan midfielder Nabil Dirar was not listed for the game.

For the visiting side, international Joseph Paintsil saw every minute of action while Congolese forward Jonathan Bolingi - who is on loan from Royal Antwerp - was taken off for Gural in the 58th minute. Senegalese midfielder Assane Diousse was an unused substitute by manager Dalci.

Thanks to this result, Fenerbahce are now joint leaders with after accruing 38 points from 18 fixtures, while Ankaragucu are 19th in the log with 15 points from same number of matches.