Samatta and Onuachu help Genk decimate Waasland-Beveren

The Tanzania international made a cameo appearance while the Super Eagles star scored his seventh goal of the season at the Luminus Arena

Mbwana Samatta featured while Paul Onuachu found the back of the net in ’s 4-1 thumping of Waasland-Beveren in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A game.

After their humiliating defeat against in Tuesday’s Champions outing, the African stars played a pivotal role to help ‎Hannes Wolf’s men return to winning ways.

Making his eighth league start of the season, international Onuachu shone at Luminus Arena, scoring his seventh goal across all competitions in the 26th minute after Theo Bongonda’s opener.

Jhon Lucumi further extended the Blue-White’s lead in the 35th minute before Sander Berg made it 4-0 for the home team.

international Samatta was then introduced in the 76th minute for Bongonda and gave a good account of himself.

With two minutes left to play, Aleksandar Vukotic got a consolatory goal for Waasland-Beveren which was not enough to save them from a heavy defeat at the Luminus Arena.

The victory moved Genk to seventh on the First Division A table after gathering 28 points from 19 games.

Onuachu will hope to continue his impressive goalscoring performance while Samatta will look to return to the starting XI when Genk take on on December 22.