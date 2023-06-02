Sam Allardyce leaves Leeds after their relegation from the Premier League

Leeds coach Sam Allardyce has left the club by mutual consent in the wake of their relegation from the Premier League.

Allardyce held exit talks with Leeds

Leaves following expiration of contract

Elland Road side relegated from Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? Allardyce had discussed his future with the Elland Road club's CEO Angus Kinnear, according to The Telegraph, and it has been decided that he will not stay in charge. The announcement was made on Friday, with the club set to decide on a new head coach in the coming weeks.

WHAT THEY SAID: On his departure, the veteran manager told Leeds' official website: “It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League. I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity. I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.

“At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allardyce, 68, took charge of Leeds on May 3, replacing Javi Gracia at the helm. Leeds were 17th in the table but ended up being relegated after collecting one point from the four matches they played under him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leeds will now begin their search for a new manager to help guide the club out of the Championship and back into the English top-flight. They may also need to appoint a new director of football having seen Victor Orta depart during the season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The club will look to rebuild over the summer as they prepare for life in English football's second tier.