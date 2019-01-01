Salzburg sensation Haaland eats like Ronaldo and idolises Zlatan

The Juve superstar's diet has been copied by the Norwegian teenager as the youngster attempts to reach the top of his game

Salzburg phenomenon Erling Haaland is currently on a diet used by Cristiano Ronaldo as he attempts to emulate the career of the Portuguese icon.

The 19-year-old striker is set to face the biggest test of his career when he comes up against Virgil van Dijk and in the at Anfield on Wednesday.

Haaland made headlines last month after scoring a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against , becoming the first teenager to get a treble in the competition since Wayne Rooney in 2004.

Erling's father Alfie, who played for and Leeds, admitted his son was more diligent in his preparation to football than he was, citing his decision to copy the eating habits of Ronaldo.

"I had to be determined to make it in the game. But Erling made all the sacrifices, leaving home at 16 to move to Molde, and he is a lot more professional than I was," Alfie told ESPN.

"He was told a story by Patrice Evra about a lunch he had with Ronaldo and Cristiano had fish, nothing else.

"Erling now tries to do the same things because Ronaldo is 34 and still at the top of the game, so it shows the value of doing the right things."

Haaland began his career at Norweigan club Bryne before moving to Molde in 2017 under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite being linked with the likes of , Haaland decided to continue his development at Austrian club Salzburg.

The 194cm striker says he looks up to Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and has backed himself to continue the Scandinavian legacy of the forward.

"I had a lot of role models and I have seen many good players, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the biggest one for me - how he became so good, the [path] he took, the way he plays," Haaland told TV2 recently.

"Also, he is Scandinavian, so someone has to take over from him."

Haaland has dominated for Salzburg this season, scoring a stunning 11 goals in eight Austrian games to go along with his European hat-trick.