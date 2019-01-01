Salzburg can beat 'world's best' Liverpool - Haaland

The Austrians feel they can cause an upset against the Reds next month, according to their star teenage striker

Erling Haaland labelled the "world's best team", but feels Salzburg have a chance against the holders next month.

The 19-year-old attacker continued his scoring form in Salzburg's 4-1 win at on Wednesday, with a goal after coming on as a substitute as they stayed alive in Group E.

Salzburg host European champions Liverpool next month and a 1-0 win would be enough to send them into the last 16.

Haaland, who is up to 27 goals in 19 games this season, believes his team can trouble Jurgen Klopp's side, although he praised the Premier League leaders.

"They are the world's best team," the striker said, via UEFA.com.

"But we know we are good at home and if we are at our top level, we have a chance."

Haaland became the first teenager in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to score in five straight appearances in the competition thanks to his late goal against Genk.

However, Norweigan forward was unfazed by setting that mark, saying he simply wanted to contribute to his side

"It's a nice record to have, but I don't really care so much about the records," he told Sky Sport . "I just care about my team."

Haaland has an extraordinary 15 goals and eight assists in only 12 Austrian matches, helping lead Salzburg to a one-point advantage over LASK Linz after 15 league games.

His form has captured the attention of Europe's top clubs, with and reportedly interested in signing the teenager.

The Red Devils could have an advantage in negotations to sign Haaland, with the teenager having spent two years under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Norweigan club Molde.

According to Goal, Man Utd's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is aiming to sign the Norway international during the January transfer window.

The player's father, Alf-Inge, who played for , suggested his son is keen to play in the Premier League one day.

"I think at one stage he would like to play in the Premier League. When that's going to happen, I don't know. It's a very tough league," he told talkSPORT.

"Up to now he's ahead of the stage we thought he would be at. He's built for the Premier League at one stage, I think. Whether that happens now or at a later stage, we don't know."