Salah’s brace: Liverpool star's amazing scoring record against Watford

The Egypt international has scored more goals against the Hornets than any other teams in the big five European leagues

Mohamed Salah continued his impressive scoring form against , with the man now scoring eight goals against the Hornets.

The Egyptians scored in each half as Jurgen Klopp’s men chalked up a 2-0 triumph in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Salah handed the Reds a first-half lead after latching on to Sadio Mane’s pass, cutting inside Kiko Femenia before curling a cool finish past goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Article continues below

He completed his brace in the closing stages of the game with a classy finish after flicking home a scratched shot from substitute Divock Origi.

GGOOAAAALLL!! Origi's shot falls to Salah who puts the ball into the back of the net with a beautiful flick! ✨



[2-0] #LIVWAT https://t.co/1dRmeoFjuE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 14, 2019

With this, the reigning African Player of the Year has now scored eight English top-flight goals against the Hornets, more than he has done against any other team in the big five European leagues.

On a larger scale, Salah now boasts of 84 goals in 126 appearances in all competitions for the Anfield Stadium giants - two more than Luis Suarez (82) netted in 133 games for Liverpool.

Klopp’s side now heads to the Club World Cup in as their youngsters face in the EFL Cup.