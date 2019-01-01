Transfers
African All Stars

Salah to battle David de Gea, Paul Pogba, Leroy Sane, others for PFA award

Comments()
Getty Images
The Egypt international was in a blistering form in the month under review and he is in contention to claim a prize

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been shortlisted for January PFA Premier League Player of the Month award.

The 26-year-old scored three goals last month to take his tally in the league to 16 goals, thus, making him the topscorer in the division.

Article continues below

The former Roma man netted the winning goal to help Jurgen Klopp’s men to a 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion before scoring twice in their 4-3 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Editors' Picks

Salah will slug it out with Manchester United trio of David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford as well as Watford’s Troy Deeney, and Manchester City’s Leroy Sane to claim the prize.

The Egypt international won the individual accolade last month and will be looking to make it back-to-back victories.

Liverpool square up with West Ham United on Monday and will be hoping to return to winning ways after their 1-1 stalemate with Leicester City last time out.

Next article:
Italy call Quagliarella more than eight years after most recent cap
Next article:
Valverde: Barcelona will cope with fixture pile-up after Real Madrid Copa draw
Next article:
Juventus to miss injured Chiellini for two weeks, Allegri confirms
Next article:
Mario Balotelli and Marseille: A disaster waiting to happen or the revival of past glories?
Next article:
Rooney: Acosta 'one of the best I’ve played with'
Close